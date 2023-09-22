El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — All month we are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month on KTVE. It is an opportunity to celebrate our Hispanic community and here in South Arkansas we want to acknowledge those who are impacting our area in a big way.

Introducing Evelyn Escamilla, a middle school teacher who brings culture to the classroom with fun activities the kids will remember for a lifetime.

*Residents are invited to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month on September 30th right here in Downtown El Dorado: a long dormant Hispanic Heritage community festival called “Mi Tierra” Fest. For more information about this Hispanic festival on customs and traditions, visit here.