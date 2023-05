COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– On June 5, 2023, to June 6, 2023, Highway 82 will be closed to traffic in Magnolia from 6:00 AM to 8:30 PM. According to reports, Louisiana and North West Railroad will begin making repairs on Highway 82 approximately 0.5 miles east of Highway 371 in Magnolia.

Highways 79, 98, and 371 will be used as detour routes for traffic. Drivers in the area are asked to drive with caution.