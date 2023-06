COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– From Wednesday, June 6, 2023, to Friday, June 9, 2023, State Highway 19 will be fully closed from 6 AM until 8:30 PM. According to officials, Louisiana and North West Railroad will work continuously to make repairs to a grade crossing approximately one mile south of Legion Drive in Magnolia.

Traffic will be detoured as signed to Highways 98, 79, and 79B. Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.