HAMPTON, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Deputy Adam McGilton was patrolling Highway 167 south of Hampton when he spotted a red Ford Expedition traveling north toward Hampton on June 29, 2023. As Deputy McGilton entered the city limits, he witnessed the vehicle commit a traffic violation. The vehicle slowed down and accelerated again after he attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

When they reached the North city limits, the vehicle began to pull over, and authorities followed them to the shoulder of the road. The vehicle sped back up into the driving lane, and the suspect vehicle continued this behavior for several miles. Deputy McGilton also observed the passenger reaching under the seats.

Just North of Hampton, the vehicle stopped at a driveway with a locked gate, and the passenger in the back seat got out of the car and began to flee. The suspect was wearing a backpack, and he jumped the locked gate and ran into the woods. The suspect vehicle then drove off again, traveling North at speeds of 90 miles per hour or more.

Deputy McGilton radioed dispatch to inform them of the suspect’s location in the woods and that he was pursuing the suspect vehicle once again. During the pursuit, Deputy McGilton feared that the suspect vehicle and its passengers were a threat to the public. He unholstered his weapon, rolled down the passenger window, and pulled alongside the vehicle to order it to stop.

Photo courtesy of Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Arkansas

Photo courtesy of Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Arkansas

Photo courtesy of Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Arkansas

Photo courtesy of Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Arkansas

The driver, identified as Darrius Henderson, showed his hands and began to pull over. The vehicle came to a stop, and Deputy McGilton exited his vehicle and commanded the occupants to show their hands. The passenger was then identified as Zaviun Fox of Pine Bluff.

At that time, an Off-Duty Task Force Officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration stopped to assist Deputy McGilton with apprehending the suspects. After the two suspects were taken into custody, they were immediately taken to the Calhoun County Detention Center. Sheriff Morris then arrived on scene and started establishing a parameter.

Chief Deputy Foster was then contacted, advised of the incident, and arrived on scene, where the suspect had fled from the vehicle onto private property. A short time later, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, Thornton Marshal, and Agents with the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force arrived on scene for assistance.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections was contacted once a full parameter was established to request a tracking dog to help find the last suspect. A short time later, the suspect was called for using Sheriff Morris’ PA system in his patrol vehicle. The suspect was advised to come out with his hands up and that tracking dogs were en route to search for him. The suspect then gave up and called deputies, and he was arrested without incident.

The third suspect was identified as Demarquise Qualls of Pine Bluff. Qualls said that he threw the backpack in the woods somewhere behind the location where he was found. Deputies were able to find the backpack and seize it for evidence. When deputies inspected the backpack, they found marijuana, digital scales, a Smith and Wesson Shield 9mm with an extended magazine, and a Ruger 5.7×28, both loaded.

Henderson was booked on the following charges: Felony Fleeing, Possession of Firearm by Certain Persons, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance Less than 4 ounces, and Obstruction of Governmental Operations. Fox was booked on the same charges. Qualls was booked on the following charges: Felony Fleeing, Fleeing on Foot, Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance Less than 4 ounces, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On June 30, 2023, all three individuals were taken before Honorable Judge David Graham for First appearance. Henderson and Fox received a $50,000 bond, and Qualls received a $10,000 bond.