EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Thursday, May, 11, heavy rainfall caused flooding in many areas of the city. The El Dorado Fire Department shared some tips to help keep you and your family safe from being washed away.

“Anytime the road is flooded, you just want to turn around and not try to go through the area. It’s hard to tell how deep the water actually is,” said Jason Evans, Assistant Fire Chief.

As more rain is expected in the forecast through the weekend, Evans recommends avoiding flooded roadways at all costs.

“Try to plan your routes. If you see a roadway that’s flooded, turn around and find another way. It’s not worth risking your life to get somewhere quick,” added Evans.

No injuries have been reported in Thursday’s flood.