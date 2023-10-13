El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Heated words last night in the council chambers – the fireworks were over food trucks… Plus – Council members approved $200,000 to fund a study to firm up the cost of improvements at the Union County Sports Complex – but with stipulations. These stipulations included economic indicators, the need to go through Public Works and use an engineer of their choosing, and the fact that Mayor Paul Choate and Public Works wants to work with someone else other than Greg Harrison. Harrison will still serve as a liaison for the Complex.

That’s just some of the topics covered in last night’s meeting.

The meeting began with a prayer and pledge Rev. Anthony Farris King. Former Speaker of the House Matthew Shepherd was also honored at the City Council meeting – receiving the Distinguished Legislator Award from the City Municipal League for his record three terms as speaker of the house.