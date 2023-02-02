KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Photo courtesy of the City of El Dorado, Ark.
by: Kevin Dudley, Jr.
Posted: Feb 2, 2023 / 12:06 PM CST
Updated: Feb 2, 2023 / 12:06 PM CST
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 16, 2023, there will be a heart health event taking place at the El Dorado Conference Center starting at 11 AM.
For more information, call 870-864-3531.
