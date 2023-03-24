CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, March 24, 2023, officials of the Camden Police Department announced that Officer L.C. “Buckshot” Smith will be retiring from law enforcement after nearly 60 years of service. On March 31, 2023, officials will celebrate Officer Smith at the Business and Technology Development Center, which is located at 625 S Adams Avenue SE in Camden, Ark.

Photo courtesy of the Camden Police Department

The event will take place at 1 PM and it is free to the public. The KTVE/KARD family would like to congratulate Officer Smith on his retirement and we thank him for his service to the Camden, Ark.