Hamburg, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Congratulations are in order for the Hamburg School District. They were accepted into the Gold Rise Community. Only 7 towns in the state received a Gold Rise Community Award. The city celebrated on the square today also recognizing the town’s 175th anniversary.

In a press release from Arkansas Department of Education:

The love of reading is contagious, and learning opportunities abound when schools and communities partner together to focus on building a culture of reading for their students, families, and community. Because of their outstanding school and community collaboration, ADE recently recognized seven cities as R.I.S.E Communities for 2022-2023. Read the Press Release at dese.link/news. #RISEArkansas Check out the Department’s Gold Rise video here.

Moving on to the city’s celebration, the wind began to pick up and the temperatures dropped, but that didn’t stop residents from pushing on. Activities on the square included food trucks, vendors, Santa’s Workshop, Christmas music by John Dumas, a Little Red Wagon Parade, a Christmas story by Marilyn Chambers, and at 6:30 PM there will be a Christmas Parade.