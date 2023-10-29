MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, around 11:45 PM, a shooting took place at a party on Greene Street in Magnolia. As a result of the shooting, one person was killed.

The house where the party took place reportedly had a large crowd of people in attendance when gunshots were fired. A private vehicle transported an injured person to Magnolia Regional Medical Center.

According to reports, there was one fatality as a result of the shooting. Several officers were dispatched to Magnolia Regional Medical Center to assist with crowd control. The shooting remains under investigation at this time.