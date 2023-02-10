CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–After a busy week at the Natural State’s capital, Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrapped up her week with an appearance in Camden at the re-opening ceremony of a local timber facility.

Victory Lumber, LLC was a Southern Yellow Pine Sawmill in Ouachita County that has re-branded and partnered with Astara Capital to open as Camden Timbers.

“This previously outdated, idle facility is now home to one of the most advanced Timber mills in the country,” said Arkansas Governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Officials say the sawmill is expected to produce more than 50 million board feet of timbers and dimensional lumber through its sawmill, kiln, and planer operations.

“What we are doing here is a really good start. Camden Timbers offers a great blueprint for how we do exactly that,” explains Governor Sanders.

Camden Timbers will create around fifty job openings in the area and add more than fifty million dollars in economic impact across the state.