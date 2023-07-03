LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders named Cody Hiland to the Arkansas Supreme Court Monday, filling the seat on the bench left by the passing of Associate Justice Robin Wynne.

Speaking from the old Supreme Court chambers at the State Capitol, Sanders said Hiland would have a tremendous legacy to live up to but that she felt his even “even temperament” would serve him and the state well.

“It will be impossible to fill justice Wynne’s shoes on the Supreme Court, but Cody’s decades of experience, even temperament and love for our state and the rule of law bring him closer than anyone else could,” the governor said. “He will be there to call balls and strikes, interpreting state law as it was written and leaving the legislating to the legislature.”

Hiland, who previously served as the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas and as chief counsel for the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, was most recently the chairman of the Arkansas Republican Party.

“I want to thank Governor Sanders for the faith that she has placed in me to serve as an associate justice for the Supreme Court,” he said. “I have been given a tremendous privilege to serve the people of this state and I am both humbled by that opportunity and sobered by the responsibility in front of me.”

Prior to his time in the U.S. Attorney’s office, Hiland was elected to serve as the prosecuting attorney for the 20th Judicial District of Arkansas in 2010 and was re-elected in 2014.

He also has close ties to the governor. Hiland served as an advisor for Sanders’ gubernatorial campaign, and when announcing his appointment to the bench, the governor credited him with helping to craft the Safer Stronger Arkansas public safety legislation that was recently signed into law.

Sanders noted that Hiland’s appointment will give the Supreme Court its first-ever conservative majority, promising that the shift will “have the same effect on our state as it has had on our country.”

The current governor is the second member of the Huckabee family that Hiland has served, with him previously serving as a legislative liaison for former Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Hiland is originally from Bee Branch and now lives in Little Rock. He attended the University of Central Arkansas and obtained his law degree from William H. Bowen School of Law at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.