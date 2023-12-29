El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Next Monday will mark a new year in the ArkLaMiss, and with that comes new resolutions. Gyms in particular will see more activity than usual as residents seek out a better quality of life.

Residents in the area may take their wellness to an all new high. Thankfully, there are many local fitness experts here who can help you get started.

The first we cover is #TailoredByTaylor, a High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT cardio) group that meets at 5 A.M. The group was created by Randy Taylor, a man who made a change within himself that has inspired others to follow suit. The group includes both beginners and advanced members.

Next, we visit Healthworks Fitness Center and meet up with trainers Amber Riddle and Isaiah Brown. Riddle and Brown explain the importance of weightlifting and why it is vital to lift smarter, not harder.

The ArkLaMiss is full of various groups that people can look into to start off their year with rich health and fitness. Let’s take a look!