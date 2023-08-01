UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Funeral services information for United Way of Union County director Alexis Alexander has been announced by officials. According to reports, Alexander died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 50 years old.

Service will be led by Salvation Army Major David Robinson on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the El Dorado Municipal Auditorium, which is located at 100 W. 8th Street in El Dorado, Ark. The service will start at 11 AM.

Services will be live-streamed from the Murphy Arts District’s Facebook page.