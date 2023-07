ASHLEY COUNTY, ArLK. (KTVE/KARD) On July 17, 2023, through Wednesday 19, 2023, from 7 AM to 7 PM Highway 52 in Ashley County will have a full road closure. A detour route will be available on Highway 8 near Eudora, this will allow crews to install underground drainage pipes at two locations near Wilmot.

The road will be fully open during overnight hours. Traffic will be controlled as signed and drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.