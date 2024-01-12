Hampton, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) — Residents in Calhoun County were suddenly awakened by the sounds of hail and freight trains in the wee hours of the morning. To some, it felt like they were in a nightmare as they scrambled to find a safe place in their homes. When the storm passed, citizens discovered a devastating scene.

High winds uprooted giant trees, ripped off roofs, and busted out windows to many businesses along Main Street and homes in nearby neighborhoods. The destruction carved a path from Hampton and Harrell all the way to Warren. The Hampton School District was also impacted by the storms. The school lost much of its roof, causing major leaks into the library and classrooms.

At this time, the damage is said to have been caused by high winds. As always, we will keep you updated as we learn more about this storm both on air and online.