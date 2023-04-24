CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Camden Police Chief Bo Woody, four individuals were wounded in a rash of shootings. Chief Woody also denied allegations that a triple homicide occurred as a result of the shootings.

41-year-old Michael Burks of Camden has been charged with Possession of an Instrument of a Crime, Obstructing Governmental Operations, Tampering with physical evidence, and First Degree Battery. Burks was transported to Ouachita County Detention Center.

On Saturday, April 22, 2023, there was a second incident when two males got into an altercation which lead to both men shooting each other. According to reports, neither man has been charged with a crime and both are in Ouachita County Medical Center.

On Sunday, April 23, 2023, a third shooting occurred early morning with a group of juveniles at Fort Sutherland Park. According to reports, one of them was playing with a gun and allegedly shot a 16-year-old girl in the shoulder.

The State of Arkansas website states that Fort Sutherland is privately owned and inaccessible to the public. According to Woody, the shooting is part of an emerging trend of youth violence.