CALHOUN COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 20, 2023, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Arkansas State Police, ProMed Ambulance, the Chambersville Fire Department, and the Thornton Fire Department were dispatched to a head-on two-vehicle accident on Calhoun 85 with entrapments. When authorities and emergency personnel arrived, the road was blocked by a white dually pickup and a silver passenger car in the ditch.

Before authorities arrived, a personal vehicle transported the driver and passenger of the pickup to the hospital. The passenger of the silver passenger car was still trapped in her vehicle. After a long process, the passenger was extracted and immediately airlifted to the Dallas County Medical Center.

Photo courtesy of Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office

Trooper Jimmy Plyler with the Arkansas State Police found narcotics inside the white pickup while conducting an inventory search of the vehicle. Investigators also received information that the white pickup was seeking out the silver passenger car and intentionally caused the crash.

The driver of the pickup, Peyton Sisson of Fordyce, was located at the Dallas County Medical Center and taken into custody for further investigation. Sisson was transported to the Calhoun County Detention Center on the charges of Possession of Controlled Substance Schedule VI and Possession of Controlled Substance Schedule III.

After further investigation, statements were given as to the events that occurred prior to the accident. Sisson was charged with the following charges:

Battery 1st Degree a Class B-Felony

Aggravated Assault a Class D-Felony

Possession of Controlled Substance Schedule III a Class D-Felony

Possession of Controlled Substance Schedule VI a Class A-Misdemeanor

DWI Drugs a Class A-Misdemeanor

On June 22, 2023, Sisson appeared before Honorable Judge David Graham for his First Appearance. Sisson was given a $250,000 bond and is currently being held at the Calhoun County Detention Center, awaiting formal charges to be filed.