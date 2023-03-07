CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, March 25, 2023, there will be a Food Truck Festival in downtown Camden, Ark. on Jefferson Street. The festival will have tacos, burgers, sushi, and much more.
The event will take place from 4 PM to 9 PM.
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, March 25, 2023, there will be a Food Truck Festival in downtown Camden, Ark. on Jefferson Street. The festival will have tacos, burgers, sushi, and much more.
The event will take place from 4 PM to 9 PM.