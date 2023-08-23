EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission unanimously approved a special free fishing day during a regularly scheduled meeting at AGFC Headquarters last week, meaning anyone will be able to fish in Arkansas without a fishing license or trout permit on August 23, 2023.

“If you just want to bring your child out here to introduce them to fishing, today is the perfect day to do it. You don’t have to worry about having your own license,” explains Laura Rogers, AGFC’s Southeast Regional Educator.

The free fishing opportunity comes as a result of an update to the AGFC’s license system. AGFC has been working with its license system vendor to update the license purchasing experience for Arkansas hunters and anglers. The process will require the license-purchase system to be unavailable for data transfer on August 23, preventing anyone from purchasing or renewing their license on that day.

“We saw this as an opportunity to give anglers one more chance to get out and enjoy some free fishing on this day instead of worrying about whether their license was valid or not,” AGFC Deputy Director Spencer Griffith said when briefing the Commission about the need for the minute order last week. “The new license system will have some features that have been asked about in the past and will be more user-friendly with more of a customized experience for our customers.”