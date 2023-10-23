El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) UPDATE — We have the latest for you now on the Cable Culprit… we first told you Randall Blake Frisby was arrested yesterday afternoon for cutting fiber optic cables that left thousands without phones or internet services.

The 31-year-old is charged with felony criminal mischief, tampering with evidence, and damaging wires and fixtures. According to the El Dorado Police Department, his first appearance hearing was late this afternoon, and his bond has been set at $150,000.00 or corporate surety. Police say the case is still under investigation. (10/25/2023)

ORIGINAL POST — Thousands of residents in South Arkansas woke up to no internet, phones, or cable service today. Optimum and AT&T customers say they have been effectively disconnected from the world since early this morning?

The cause? Well… we tried to speak with Optimum but they would not tell us. Meanwhile, companies that rely on internet access to do business scrambled to find work arounds.

Sources tell us that they were notified that internet and cable is expected to come back online at 9PM tonight.

This is still an ongoing issue; we will keep you up to date on air and on Myarklamiss.com (10/23/23)