El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — South Arkansas residents are fighting an uphill battle over an invasive species that has seen a rise in numbers. Feral hogs have become a public nuisance and a threat to the natural state as we know it.

County residents, ranchers, and hunters alike are experiencing the devastating consequences of this species.

Feral hogs are not native to the United States. They are an invasive species, a public nuisance and a threat to Arkansas. They compete for food resources, destroy habitat by rooting and wallowing and will eat ground-nesting birds, eggs, fawns and young domestic livestock. They also carry up to 45 bacteria, diseases and parasites, including Trichinellosis, Brucellosis and swine herpes virus.

Visit the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to know more about feral hogs, and the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture to learn how to eradicate these pests.