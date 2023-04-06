OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–At a Quorum Court meeting on Tuesday night, Ouachita County Judge Robert McAdoo approached Justices of the Peace with the idea to form a committee that conducts a feasibility study on the construction of a facility to house juvenile offenders from the 13th Judicial District.

“Over the past five years, we’ve had an increase in juvenile violence in violent crimes. It’s just the beginning to get this process started in looking if it is feasible or not,” explains Judge McAdoo.

McAdoo also noted that the closing of a juvenile detention center in Miller County, where Ouachita County formally sent juvenile offenders, had a significant impact on the county after closing its doors last December.

One resident feels concerned that the county wants to open an area juvenile detention facility instead of creating other avenues.

“The first thing Camden needs to start with is the Boys and Girls Club… If you want your child to go anywhere where they can relieve and let some stress go. That’s where it needs to be open. That’s the first thing that needs to be open. No juvenile system because that’s not going to help a child,” explains Nicole Willis.

Another resident agrees with County Judge McAdoo’s idea but wants the facility to be used to also give guidance to juveniles while incarcerated.

“If there’s any kind of emotional problems or something that can be dealt with, why not solve the problem instead of just putting it in a box and waiting for later?” expressed Kevin Crane.

A committee has been formed to conduct the study that consists of four JP’s; Erma Brown, Dale Vaughn, Dennis Truelove and Fred Lilly Sr.

The feasibility study is ongoing by the committee and will carry over to their first meeting on Tuesday, April 11, at 6:30 PM at the District Court Building.