Three Creeks, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Law enforcement was called to a house fire in rural Union County on Tuesday afternoon. A house fire was reported at 1600 Mount Willie Road in the Three Creeks community, and when officers arrived, the house was completely engulfed.

Three Creeks and Parkers Chapel volunteer fire departments battled the fire. Once they got the blaze out that’s when firefighters found bodies inside the burned-out home.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is seeking guidance from a state arson investigator in relation to the fire. Upon investigating, the bodies of a dog and what seemed to be two humans were found.

El Dorado Fire Marshall Jason Evans said that the home is a total loss. The Arkansas State Police is currently investigating to determine the identities of the bodies and “if there was anything other than the fire that killed them.”