MONTICELLO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 21, 2023, the University of Arkansas at Monticello hosted a listening session on the 2023 Farm Bill. According to officials, the farmers, businessmen, bankers, educators, and other stakeholders gathered at the event.

The session was initiated to give the public an opportunity to voice their views and provide input on what should be included in the new farm legislation. The session included U.S. Senator John Boozman, Representative Bruce Westerman, Jim Whitaker (Rice Producer), Wes Kilpatrick (Soybean Producer), Jason Felton (Cotton and Peanut Producer), Jeffery Hall (Crop Insurance), Grant Pace (Arkansas Forestry), and Sam Angel II (Arkansas Agriculture Board).

Photo courtesy of the University of Arkansas at Monticello

Officials mentioned that most of the meeting consisted of suggestions for the Farm Bill from the audience.