UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — In November 2023, 47-year-old Rodricus Lewis of El Dorado, Ark. was found deceased in his cell in the Union County Jail. Lewis’s death has been under investigation which is being conducted simultaneously by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police.

Although multiple investigations are taking place, Lewis’s family is searching for answers about his death. Lewis’ remains were viewed by family members on December 8, 2023, and they have not been informed about his cause of death, according to Camden News.

Lewis’s family reportedly wished that he was granted more access to mental and physical health care instead of being placed in jail. He was initially arrested on January 19, 2023, for charges that included Arson and First-Degree Terroristic Threatening.

Around 7:15 PM, officials of the El Dorado Fire Department arrived at a house fire on Craig Avenue and determined that the fire was set intentionally. Officials confirmed that a piece of furniture, believed to be a couch, was ignited in the living room and the fire was contained in the room, according to reports.

Lewis allegedly admitted that he set the fire while other residents were inside. He initially faced two counts of Capitol Murder along with Arson. After multiple court date changes, Lewis’s family became frustrated. Several fitness-to-proceed mental health examinations were ordered in May 2023 and September 2023 for Lewis by Judge Jim Andrews of the 13th Judicial Circuit Court, Division 4.

According to reports, a motion to give notice of intent to rely on “defense of mental disease or defect” in the case was submitted in April 2023 by Lewis’ defense attorney. His family confirmed that Lewis struggled with his mental health due to his time serving in the United States Navy. Reports confirmed that Union County Sheriff Ricky Roberts has spoken to Lews’ family and he understands their frustrations and search for answers.

Staff members at the Union County Jail discovered Lewis in his one-man cell lying unresponsive during a routine check of inmates’ cells on November 26, 2023. Sheriff Roberts was reportedly notified of the incident moments later.

Lewis did not have any visible injuries, according to officials. His remains were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock, Ark. for an autopsy.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting a preliminary report from the crime lab to determine the cause and manner of death. According to Camden News, the sheriff’s office has also launched an internal investigation into Lewis’s death.