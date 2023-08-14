EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–School is back in session on August 16 for the El Dorado School District. Over the summer, school officials brainstormed new ideas to keep parents, students and faculty safe.

This year, the district will be implementing new parent pick-up lanes at Northwest Elementary School, Washington Middle School and Hugh Goodwin Elementary School to cut down on after-school traffic on College Avenue, Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, and 5th Street, which are the main roads flowing through those three schools.

ESD superintendent Jim Tucker spoke to NBC 10 on Monday about the new lanes.

“We converted parking lots into several lanes. Parents will fill up lanes and when school dismisses, they will go right in front of the school, pick up their child and go right on down the road.”

Over the summer, the district cleared and asphalted areas to act as queue destinations for parents waiting to pick up their children.

At Northwest, the area is located immediately beside the school, between Magnolia Drive.

Washington Middle School’s location is located directly off Martin Luther King Blvd.

At Hugh Goodwin Elementary School, the district has elected to switch out the school’s former bus line to parent car lanes.

“If we can get 50-60 cars out of that area for pick-up, it’s going to make things go smoother, it’s going to be safer for parents and kids it’s going to be better for the businesses,” explained Tucker.

Tucker said the lanes at WMS, NWE and HG are expected to be functioning by the time school starts on Wednesday.