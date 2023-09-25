El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, September 25th, 2023, two men encountered an aviophobic’s worst nightmare. After taking off from Gulf Shores, Alabama, pilot John Wise was assisting plane owner Jim King to their destination in Oklahoma. As soon as they reached the El Dorado area, the plane suffered engine failure.

Wise had to make the call to land in a wooded area as they were too far away from any landing zones. Wise stated that he remained calm and did not panic as he landed the plane. Both men were able to walk away from the crash with minor injuries.

We spoke with Wise by phone, and he shared with us his harrowing story in his own words…

*Drone footage provided by Johnathan Brandon Estes, Airport Manager at South Arkansas Regional Airport

Pilot John Wise