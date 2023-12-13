El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Ink pens and t-shirt costs were the big topic of the night during Tuesday night’s El Dorado Works Board Meeting. Works also nominated a new board member.

The meeting began with a progress report on what the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce has completed this year before turning to requests for 2024 projects. One request was to increase pay for staff at the Chamber, which passed.

The Board denied a request to fund promotional merchandise like pens and t-shirts for South Arkansas College’s upcoming Manufacturing Day – requesting the money be spent elsewhere.

The board also voted to recommend Toddy Pitard to the El Dorado Works Board. His nomination will be on the City Council Agenda Thursday for final approval. Two others tried out for the spot. We are told that it was close.