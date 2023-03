EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 2, 2023, the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new boutique to the community. Elegant Boutique is now open in the El Dorado area and is located on 800 W. Main Street.

Photo courtesy of El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce

The boutique is open Monday through Friday from 10 AM until 6 PM and on Saturday from 10 AM until 12 PM.