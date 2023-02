EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the opening day of Sincerely Skye.

Sincerely Skye is a new florist in the El Dorado community. The store is located at 717 Northwest Avenue and is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM until 4:30 PM. As Valentine’s Day approaches, be sure to stop by and pick up some beautiful flowers.