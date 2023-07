EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Mark your calendars; the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce has announced the official date for the El Dorado Christmas Parade. The parade is scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Photo courtesy of the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce

We will keep you updated with more information on our website at myarklamiss.com.