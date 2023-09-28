El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado School District is determined to put a stop to repeat offenders when it comes to fighting. The school board has put new -harsher- policies in place when it comes to kids fighting on campus.

Meanwhile, the El Dorado Police Department is now enforcing Arkansas Code 5-27-222 in schools – which aims to keep parents accountable when making sure their kids are staying out of trouble. Grossly neglecting a parental duty to the minor will result in a fine to the parent if guilty of a violation.