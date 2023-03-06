Violins vs. violas: musicians switching from violin to viola may notice that the instrument is much less responsive than its smaller stringed cousin.

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 6:30 PM, the El Dorado School District will host a Miosm Orchestra Concert at the El Dorado High School Auditorium.

Photo courtesy of the El Dorado School District

The concert is free to the public.