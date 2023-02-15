EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado School District will honor Warren Harshaw with a court dedication ceremony on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The ceremony will take place at the Wildcat Arena immediately after the girls’ basketball game.
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado School District will honor Warren Harshaw with a court dedication ceremony on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The ceremony will take place at the Wildcat Arena immediately after the girls’ basketball game.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>