EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — With March 6, 2023, through March 10, 2023, being classified as school employees week, the El Dorado School District is highlighting their cafeteria staff for the schools in the school district.

We’d like to recognize the Cafeteria Staff from each school! Not only is it Classified School Employees Week, but it’s also National School Breakfast Week! Our students and staff are greeted with smiling faces and yummy food each day, and we can’t say thank you enough!

The El Dorado School District