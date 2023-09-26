EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — El Dorado School District Food Services has partnered with K-12 Culinary Connection to supply students with a variety of nutritious meals.

Students at Northwest Elementary School enjoyed the first of a series of culinary spotlights on September 22, 2023, showcasing some of the meal options that will be available throughout the year. The Roadrunners had a taste of Mexico with Aztec Fruit Cups, Sopapilla Bites, and Nachos.

Photo courtesy of El Dorado School District

Photo courtesy of El Dorado School District

Photo courtesy of El Dorado School District

Photo courtesy of El Dorado School District

Photo courtesy of El Dorado School District

Photo courtesy of El Dorado School District

K-12 Culinary Connection helps us provide balanced meals, come up with creative options for our kids and support our staff as they learn new recipes. Kim Newman, Child Nutrition Director for El Dorado School District Food Services.

For more information about upcoming menu options, CLICK HERE or visit their Facebook page HERE.