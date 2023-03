EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado School District has created a Parent and Family Engagement survey to receive feedback from stakeholders, who have insight into the effects of family and parent engagement on the success of the students. According to officials, the feedback will be used to form the district’s annual Family and Parent Engagement Plan.

The deadline to complete the survey is March 17, 2023, and the form can be found at https://bit.ly/ESDPFESurvey23.