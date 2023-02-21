EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado School District has announced the Union County Spelling Bee winners and its participants. To view a list of students, be sure to view the list below.
Winners
- First Place: Alex Flowers (5th Grade)
- Second Place: Janaira Hamilton (8th Grade)
- Third Place: Kaden Hectrick (5th Grade)
Participants
- Robert Aguiluz
- Eriyanna Malone
- Zariah Miller
- Dexton Howard
- Sariyah Pickett
- Annie Cooper
We are so proud of all these students! They were wonderful!El Dorado School District