EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado School District has announced the Union County Spelling Bee winners and its participants. To view a list of students, be sure to view the list below.

Winners

First Place: Alex Flowers (5th Grade)

Alex Flowers (5th Grade) Second Place: Janaira Hamilton (8th Grade)

Janaira Hamilton (8th Grade) Third Place: Kaden Hectrick (5th Grade)

Participants

Robert Aguiluz

Eriyanna Malone

Zariah Miller

Dexton Howard

Sariyah Pickett

Annie Cooper