EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado School District has announced the Union County Spelling Bee winners and its participants. To view a list of students, be sure to view the list below.

Winners

  • First Place: Alex Flowers (5th Grade)
  • Second Place: Janaira Hamilton (8th Grade)
  • Third Place: Kaden Hectrick (5th Grade)

Participants

  • Robert Aguiluz
  • Eriyanna Malone
  • Zariah Miller
  • Dexton Howard
  • Sariyah Pickett
  • Annie Cooper

We are so proud of all these students! They were wonderful!

El Dorado School District