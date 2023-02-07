EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, the El Dorado School District announced its 2023 Sweetheart Court. The students in the sweetheart court are listed below.

  • Daisisabell Tabe (Senior Representative)
  • Lindsey Lockhart (Senior Honor Sweetheart)
  • Caroline Byrd (Sweetheart)
  • Macy Moree (Senior Honor Sweetheart)
  • Miriam Hatley (Senior Representative)
  • Quynh (Emily) Tran and Camryn Barnes (Freshman Representatives)
  • Grace Williamson and Genesis Farley (Junior Representatives)
  • Cenaiyah Easter and Sidney Johnson (Sophomore Representatives)
  • Donovan Mitchell and Tristan Fries (Freshman Representatives)
  • Caden Perry (Junior Representative)
  • Wenhua Haung (Senior Representative)
  • Deandra Burns (Senior Honor Beau)
  • Samadja Kimble (Beau)
  • Kolin Parker (Senior Honor Beau)
  • Damadja Kimble (Senior Representative)
  • Evan Criss and Dajordan Burns (Sophomore Representatives)
  • Jonah Davis (Junior Representative)