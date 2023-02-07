EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, the El Dorado School District announced its 2023 Sweetheart Court. The students in the sweetheart court are listed below.
- Daisisabell Tabe (Senior Representative)
- Lindsey Lockhart (Senior Honor Sweetheart)
- Caroline Byrd (Sweetheart)
- Macy Moree (Senior Honor Sweetheart)
- Miriam Hatley (Senior Representative)
- Quynh (Emily) Tran and Camryn Barnes (Freshman Representatives)
- Grace Williamson and Genesis Farley (Junior Representatives)
- Cenaiyah Easter and Sidney Johnson (Sophomore Representatives)
- Donovan Mitchell and Tristan Fries (Freshman Representatives)
- Caden Perry (Junior Representative)
- Wenhua Haung (Senior Representative)
- Deandra Burns (Senior Honor Beau)
- Samadja Kimble (Beau)
- Kolin Parker (Senior Honor Beau)
- Damadja Kimble (Senior Representative)
- Evan Criss and Dajordan Burns (Sophomore Representatives)
- Jonah Davis (Junior Representative)