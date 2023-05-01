EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 8, 2023, the El Dorado School District will dispose of the special education records of students who graduated, moved, or were dismissed from special education during the 2015–2016 school year. The district must maintain records for six years from the date the child leaves the school district. Former students who are 18 or older will need to pick up their own records.

Records can be retrieved starting May 1, 2023, until June 1, 2023, from 8 AM until 4 PM at the El Dorado School District Special Education Office located at 501 North Timberlane. If you have questions about records, contact the Special Education Director, Shawn L. Beard, at 864-5133.