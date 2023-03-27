EL DORADO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, free substitute teacher training will be offered by the El Dorado School District from 9 AM until 12 PM. The course will be conducted in the El Dorado Admin Board Room.

Photo courtesy of El Dorado School District

The following is required to attend the training:

Proof of High School Diploma/GED

Must pass FBI/DHS background checks (Call prior to training for instructions)

Present I-9 acceptable documents at training.

If you have questions about the course, please contact (800) 641-0140.