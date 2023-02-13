EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — High school graduation is coming soon and the El Dorado School District is celebrating its senior class of 2023. The school district acknowledged 7 of their seniors and announced their future plans.

Photo courtesy of the El Dorado School District

To view the seniors and their future plans, be sure to view the table below.

SeniorFuture Plans
Gaberialla McGeeGaberialla plans to attend Grambling State University
o major in social work.
Chandler PaganChandler plans on getting his Technical Certificate
and becoming an Automotive Technician.
Kasynn BledsoeKasynn plans on studying to be an athletic trainer
at Arkansas State University. She is also trying out for
the A-State cheerleading team.
Hannah PassmoreHannah plans to attend the University of Arkansas
at Monticello to study to become a registered nurse.
Kaitlyn BrownKaitlyn plans to attend Southern Arkansas
University to study nursing. She also wants
to get her cosmetology license.
Dunte MakerDunte plans on attending Ouachita Baptist University
and will be on the men’s wrestling team.
Connor CranfordConnor plans on attending the University of Central Arkansas
and pursuing a degree in biology.