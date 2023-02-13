EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — High school graduation is coming soon and the El Dorado School District is celebrating its senior class of 2023. The school district acknowledged 7 of their seniors and announced their future plans.
To view the seniors and their future plans, be sure to view the table below.
|Senior
|Future Plans
|Gaberialla McGee
|Gaberialla plans to attend Grambling State University
o major in social work.
|Chandler Pagan
|Chandler plans on getting his Technical Certificate
and becoming an Automotive Technician.
|Kasynn Bledsoe
|Kasynn plans on studying to be an athletic trainer
at Arkansas State University. She is also trying out for
the A-State cheerleading team.
|Hannah Passmore
|Hannah plans to attend the University of Arkansas
at Monticello to study to become a registered nurse.
|Kaitlyn Brown
|Kaitlyn plans to attend Southern Arkansas
University to study nursing. She also wants
to get her cosmetology license.
|Dunte Maker
|Dunte plans on attending Ouachita Baptist University
and will be on the men’s wrestling team.
|Connor Cranford
|Connor plans on attending the University of Central Arkansas
and pursuing a degree in biology.