by: Kevin Dudley, Jr.
Posted: Mar 20, 2023 / 08:38 AM CDT
Updated: Mar 20, 2023 / 08:38 AM CDT
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — From March 20, 2023, to March 24, 2023, the El Dorado Salvation Army will host its 2023 Spring Feeding Program.
The program will have free sack lunches for school children. For more information, call 870-863-4830.
