El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Residents are upset about sky high water bills – saying they are being told that it is the fault of the new meter system and leaks at their home. The rise in prices have become a major concern for those who live in city limits with many heading to social media to make their outrageous bills public.

City officials say that the city is continuously looking for ways to save on water. Three years ago, the rate was set at 7% and has continued to this day. That rate will eventually be adjusted to the cost-of-living index to track with inflation. Customers with a water leak can get a leak adjustment discount in sewer price. Customers with questions or concerns can call El Dorado Water Utilites at (870) 862-6451. Officials say that the company can even supply residents with a leak detector for their homes.