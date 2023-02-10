EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado Police Department is alerting the public about a scam spreading false information about a baby found in a dumpster in Union County, Ark. According to officials, the Facebook post is usually done with posts about hurt and missing animals; however, this post is using a child’s photo.

El Dorado Police encourages users to not share misinformation on social media.