EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado Police Department is alerting the public about a scam spreading false information about a baby found in a dumpster in Union County, Ark. According to officials, the Facebook post is usually done with posts about hurt and missing animals; however, this post is using a child’s photo.
El Dorado Police encourages users to not share misinformation on social media.
One way to spot a scam post is by clicking on the original poster’s profile. They will often only have one or two friends and will have no prior history in the group they’re posting in. The comments to the post are usually turned off as well, so that they can’t be revealed as easily when people comment that it’s a scam. They post something eye catching, like a missing pet, subject with dementia, or an endangered child, and then after it reaches numerous shares they edit the post to promote a scam website.The El Dorado Police Department