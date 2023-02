EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado Police Department is planning to host an Internet Safety Training event and officials are accepting applications for individuals to attend. NBC 10 has learned that children are not allowed at the event.

Photo courtesy of the El Dorado Police Department

The event will discuss Fortnite, Snapchat, TikTok, keeping children safe online, parental controls, online gaming, warning signs, and sextortion. Individuals are encouraged to send their applications to srowland@eldoradopolice.org by March 13, 2023.