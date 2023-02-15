EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado Police Department will host a Citizens Police Academy on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

NBC 10 has learned that the academy is not to certify citizens as officers, but the event will take place to show citizens what type of training and scenarios officers may encounter.

Photo courtesy of the El Dorado Police Department

According to officials, the class size is limited, and the applications are due on April 5, 2023. The academy will include the following:

Ten classes over 9 weeks

Classroom and practical instructions

Citizens must be 18 years old

Citizens must not possess violent felony or misdemeanor arrests within five years

Citizens must commit to participating in 70% of the class

For more information, be sure to call 870-881-4805.