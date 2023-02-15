EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado Police Department will host a Citizens Police Academy on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
NBC 10 has learned that the academy is not to certify citizens as officers, but the event will take place to show citizens what type of training and scenarios officers may encounter.
According to officials, the class size is limited, and the applications are due on April 5, 2023. The academy will include the following:
- Ten classes over 9 weeks
- Classroom and practical instructions
- Citizens must be 18 years old
- Citizens must not possess violent felony or misdemeanor arrests within five years
- Citizens must commit to participating in 70% of the class
For more information, be sure to call 870-881-4805.