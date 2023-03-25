EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado Police Department is asking for help locating 15-year-old Jayden Holmes.

Photo courtesy of El Dorado Police Department (Jayden Holmes)

Jayden’s last known contact with family was Friday night around midnight, when she left a family member’s residence on foot. Jayden currently has long braided hair, as pictured in the photo. Officers believe that Jayden is still in the El Dorado area, but contact needs to be made with the juvenile as confirmation that she is safe.

Call El Dorado Police at (870) 863-4141 or message them directly if you have any information.