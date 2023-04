EL DORADO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado Police Department is currently looking for a 2007 Harley Davidson that was stolen the night of April 2, 2023, from a residence on Emmett Street in El Dorado.

Photo courtesy of El Dorado Police Department

Photo courtesy of El Dorado Police Department

The motorcycle is described as blue in color with bright orange seats. There were no keys with the bike when it was taken. The last known plate to be on the bike displayed 764DT.